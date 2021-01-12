Mishap: Rebekah Vardy cut up about injuring Dancing On Ice partner

Skater girl: Dancing On Ice contestant Rebekah Vardy accidentally sliced Andy Buchanan’s face with her blades while practising

Rebekah Vardy has revealed she injured her professional partner so badly during Dancing On Ice rehearsals that he had to go to hospital.

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, is teamed with pro skater Andy Buchanan for the ITV show.

She is one of the 12 celebrities taking part in this year's contest when it returns to screens at the weekend.

She said: "I seem to be the only one who's ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital.

"I do apologise. No, it was awful; I think I've just come to terms with scarring his face."

She added: "We were practising a trick and we changed it slightly from something that we would normally do - and we did it on a daily basis and everything would go right and nothing would go wrong.

"On this occasion it went very wrong and the back of my heel and my blade sliced his face open."

She added that "he was fine", although it was "quite scary". Vardy made headlines around the world in 2019 when rival Wag Coleen Rooney publicly claimed Vardy's Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy denies the accusation and they are locked in a legal dispute.