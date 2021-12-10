Mixed reaction to Eamonn Holmes joining GB News

There has been mixed reaction online to Eamonn Holmes' appointment to GB News.

There was mixed reaction on social media to the news that Northern Irish broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has joined GB News.

The network has announced the appointment on Twitter that the 61-year-old will be hosting a new programme in the new year.

GB News described Holmes as “one of the most recognised faces in British broadcasting” when revealing the hire on Friday morning.

Read more Eamonn Holmes joins GB News

Holmes tweeted: “Here is The News… I'm joining @GBNEWS from the New Year. Hope you are coming with me and wish me well. In the meantime Compliments of The Season to you and thanks for your support folks.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Many took to Twitter to wish him well in his new post, as others expressed their disappointment.

Sky News presenter Sarah Hewson tweeted: “A fabulous hire for @GBNEWS - congratulations Eamonn. Xxx”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Presenter India Willoughby, who is best known for being Britain's first transgender national television newsreader on Channel 5 and the first transgender co-host of an all-women talk show Loose Women on ITV, also expressed her congratulations to Holmes.

She tweeted: “Best thing on the channel. Good luck Eamonn!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

An avid Sky News fan also wished him well.

Michael Drake posted: “Congratulations on your new job. As a Sky News watcher for many years I found GB NEWS very frustrating and annoying. Too casual and out of focus and only watch Nigel at 7pm now. With your professionalism hopefully things might change for the better. As an old MU fan myself.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Others, however, were not as welcoming to the news.

Gary Brown said a return to ITV and Good Morning Britain may have been a better move.

“Obviously I’m happy for you,” he tweeted.

“Eamonn your [sic] better than that channel. Sorry won’t be joining you there.”