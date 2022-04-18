Monica McWilliams talks career and health hurdles, plus how a short-lived student romance blossomed with Liam Neeson

Monica McWilliams has revealed how Liam Neeson wooed her with cherry blossoms when the pair dated briefly as students.

The former politician, academic and peace activist recalled how she shared her political aspirations with the Ballymena man, who was juggling his studies with acting work at the Lyric Theatre, and how he told her of his dream to tread the boards on Broadway.

But while the Hollywood actor made his Broadway debut in Anna Christie in 1993, McWilliams had given up on her ambition to go into politics, until the opportunity presented itself three years later when she cofounded the NI Women’s Coalition with Pearl Sagar.

Speaking to Eamonn Mallie on his ITV Face To Face series, McWilliams also revealed how misogyny in the Northern Irish political arena “demeaned” her and impacted her confidence, but that being surrounded by strong women helped her cope with the “painful and humiliating” abuse.

“I knew his [Neeson’s] family, his sisters in particular. Liam was a student at the time but was also acting in the Lyric,” said McWilliams.

“We had a party and Liam came and we dated for a time. His calling cards were cherry blossoms and branches on University Street. I’m sure people wouldn’t be happy to know that he was breaking them and putting them in the letterbox of our door to let me know he had called, but I thought it was a nice touch.

“I probably bored him, because all I was doing was talking politics. He didn’t have a penny, but he didn’t care, because he was so focused on getting to Broadway. Even back then he said that. We talked about our dreams; I said I’d love to go into politics and see things changing. He got his dream much quicker than I got mine.”

In 1993, McWilliams went to see her old flame on Broadway, where he was acting opposite Natasha Richardson, who later became his wife. She got chatting to Neeson and reminded him how he had spoken to her of his Broadway ambition.

“I was very proud that he had been so successful,” said McWilliams.

“He said, ‘What about your ambition?’ and I said, ‘That’s gone. It’s never going to happen,’ not knowing that two, three or four years later the opportunity would arise and I would go into politics.”

McWilliams, emeritus professor in the Transitional Justice Institute at Ulster University, began working as a lecturer at the Ulster Polytechnic (Ulster University), where she encountered misogyny from a male colleague who asked her to make tea on her first day in the job. She also experienced sexual harassment from an older colleague who took to insulting her when she spurred his advances. But she also received support from many male coworkers.

When she moved into politics, she experienced abuse and misogyny again.

“I would have had a much harder time surviving that had it not been for the strong women around me who said that this was more about them than it was about us,” she said.

“We used good humour, but that didn’t mean it wasn’t painful or humiliating.”

McWilliams told how the women in her party used an ‘Insult Of The Week’ board to call out the abuse, long before the #MeToo movement. She said the sexist behaviour she and her colleagues faced was a “constant reminder” that the culture had to change in every walk of life and that it was “unacceptable”.

But the human rights activist, who has carried out research into domestic violence and whose work led to the first government policy on the subject, admitted the abuse did upset her.

“Personally, it really did demean me. I felt a lack of confidence occasionally, saying, ‘Have I done something to warrant this type of abuse?’ And of course I hadn’t, but this is what women do.

“I’ve spent my life working on issues of abuse and domestic abuse and the biggest thing of all is to get that little worm from inside your head and to say, ‘This is not about me. This is about those who are throwing this stuff at me and who need to change.’”

McWilliams also talked about her own difficult cancer journey, her heartache at losing her sister Noeleen to suicide and the need for better mental health services in Northern Ireland. She said Noeleen was denied dignity, respect and a listening ear and that the lack of support offered to her sister Mary, Noeleen’s carer, was “disempowering”.

When asked what could be done to improve services, McWilliams said mental health had to be treated in the same way as physical health. She called for follow-up appointments for patients, the setting up of a respite sanctuary for those leaving hospital but not yet ready to go home, and greater access to talk therapies.

Eamonn Mallie: Face To Face with Monica McWilliams airs Tuesday on UTV at 10.45pm.