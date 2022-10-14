More film stages and studios needed in Northern Ireland, says Hollywood director Paul Feig

Hollywood director Paul Feig, alongside 'The School of Good and Evil' leads Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron

The director of a new fantasy film shot in Belfast has called for the creation of more sound stages as he becomes the latest director to take their project to Northern Ireland.

Paul Feig, who also directed comedy film Bridesmaids, filmed The School for Good and Evil in Belfast’s Harbour Studios last year.

The film follows a school that creates either fantasy villains or heroes. It stars Oscar winner Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Feig said Northern Ireland needs more "stage space" to attract more big productions.

"It's a chicken-and-egg thing because you need more things coming in, in order to build more production space and sound stages," he said.

"But you could use more sound stages, definitely.”

The Hollywood film director called Dargan Road’s Harbour Studios “beautiful” but said they could have used “another stage” because it only houses two stages.

‘The School for Good and Evil’ is just the latest blockbuster production to be filmed in Northern Ireland.

In recent years, HBO’s Game of Thrones, vampire flick Dracula: Untold and Viking epic The Northman all called Northern Ireland home during their production.

Earlier this week, Amazon Studios announced in partnership with Northern Ireland Screen, the new Blade Runner series, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ will be filmed in Belfast.

Feig points to streaming services overtaking many studios around the world to produce their big-budget television series and films. His new film ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is a Netflix original.

"The streamers have taken over various studios in London and Budapest and all these places,” he said.

"If you can become the place that has all the stage space, has these great crews, great city to work in, that's going to make people start coming in."

Outside of studios, Feig also filmed in locations like St Anne’s Cathedral and Mount Stewart, both of which feature prominently in the movie, which is set to be released next week on the streaming service.

He says he is keen to come back to Belfast to experience the city further due to their production taking place in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

"It was really only the last couple of weeks where the town opened up again," he said.

"My hope is that I can make another movie here... and then I'll just be out partying every night."