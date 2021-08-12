‘Mortified’ Eamonn Holmes says sorry after comparing TV doctor’s hair to alpaca fleece

Eamonn Holmes has issued an apology after comparing the hair of a regular This Morning contributor to an alpaca.

The Belfast broadcaster and his wife Ruth Langsford were talking to Dr Zoe Williams about her upcoming health segment on the ITV morning show on Thursday, when Holmes made the remark.

Dr Zoe Williams

The comment provoked outrage on social media, with many viewers taking to Twitter to express their anger and suggest the seasoned presenter undergo ‘diversity training’. Some went even further and demanded his resignation.

Williams, who appeared by video link, told the married couple that she would be discussing "how your health can be benefited from gardening and even alpacas," to which Holmes replied: "Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today."

“You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish," he continued.

The doctor laughed, before saying: “Don’t touch my hair!" while pointing towards the camera.

Within minutes, viewers had reacted to the remark with one posting: “Just a normal day on @ITV and @ThisMorning with Eamonn Holmes telling a woman of colour her hair ‘reminds him of an alpaca. Nothing to see here.”

Eamonn and Ruth

Another said: “Comparing black women to animals and saying you want to pet them is never a funny ‘joke’. Please ask your employers for diversity training, you clearly need it.”

A third Twitter user said: “This is why MANY black women avoid wearing their natural hair to work… even on Zoom in the comforts of their own home. Eamonn disgusting.”

In response to the backlash, Holmes posted an apology on Twitter, saying he was “mortified” for causing offence.

He wrote: "Hey everyone out there. If my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended."

Another viewer replied: “It might be a bit of harmless banter for white people but if you listen and learn from the experiences of people of colour then you should see how traumatic words can be. If Dr Zoe was a true friend then you would seek to learn about the impact (not intent of your words).”

Some people jumped to his defence however, saying it was just his sense of humour and not a racist remark.

One woman posted: “I saw it and was glad she laughed it off, not offensive at all. People go way over the top nowadays. I hate the fact we have to feel the need to apologise constantly because of offending people – bit of banter is great.”

But another user disagreed and said: “She laughed it off because she was put in a position she wasn’t supposed to be and also any reaction would be the racial trope of angry black women. You have no idea what that laughter was about.”

Other viewers said they weren’t offended and found the comment funny but one pointed out that it wasn’t up to white people to decide how offensive it was.

“So many people here saying ‘it’s just a joke’ are white. I think we should leave it to the black community to decide if it’s offensive or not.”