Mother of God, NI loves Line of Duty

As fans prepare for Sunday's finale, Aine Toner looks at the show's effect in Northern Ireland and its legacy

The underpass in Belfast's city centre may not be the most salubrious of locations, but you know when Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming - with a bonus appearance from Ted Hastings - pop up, you're in for a Line of Duty revelation. Even though we believe the show's events are taking place in a Midlands town, spotting the locations close to where we grew up and live makes watching the show even better.