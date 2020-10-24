Motoring makeover show: Meet new star of the X-Tractor

She's a glamorous blonde who loves getting her nails done - and Tylor Cartin is also a mechanic. Claire O'Boyle talks to the leading lady of BBC NI vehicle makeover show

She's the star of a new motoring makeover show - but Tylor Cartin is a world away from your average petrolhead.

The 23-year-old from Claudy, Co Londonderry, is a self-confessed "girly girl" who loves nothing more than a weekly manicure and getting dolled up for a night on the tiles.

"I suppose it is a bit weird," laughs mechanic Tylor. "But my next-door neighbour does my nails for me every week and I'm always having my hair and make-up done too.

"It's weird because I'm a real girly girl most of the time, but when I get outside I'm a such a tomboy.

"Monday to Friday 'me' is not Saturday night 'me'. At my work do one Christmas no one recognised me when I came in and I had to introduce myself. It's all a bit mad.

"Even when I was a 'wean', I was all fairies and Barbie dolls and everything had to be pink and glitter. What I've ended up in the middle of couldn't be more different."

And she's certainly right there.

Starting on Monday night, BBC One Northern Ireland's Tricked-Out Tractors sees Tylor join restoration guru Stephen Lennon from Loughbrickland, Co Down, and Portlaoise machinery expert Darren Bailey as they tackle major mechanical failures and motoring makeovers.

As the youngest of the team, Tylor's engine expertise is crucial to the show as the trio take on complicated tractor builds, ground-up restorations and cutting-edge designs - all against challenging deadlines.

"It's been a brilliant experience," says Tylor. "Stephen and Darren were brilliant to work with. I don't know how the production team matched us but we got on so well and we all just buzzed off each other to get the work done."

And hard work is something the young mechanic is well used to, working five days a week with Ford.

"I'm in a Transit centre so I work mainly with vans, minibuses, Ford pick-ups and things like that," she says.

"It's the same idea as cars but the parts are about 10 times bigger. I love the bigger vehicles, and I know that it might seem more intimidating because of the size of them, but I think it's easier to see what you're doing. You've more room to move about and you're not as cramped.

Tylor with twin sister Shannon

"I don't get intimidated by the size of them - maybe I should - but I see it more as a challenge. The work is great, but it's long hours and it's really physical. It's absolutely knackering because you're on your feet the whole time.

"It suits me though, because I'm full of energy and I burn it off all day, and then curl up in a ball when I get home at night."

Still living at home with lorry driver dad Mickey, mum Sharon, who works in the credit union, and her twin sister Shannon, a welder, Tylor explains how she ended up working with motors.

"When I was small I was dead-set on being a hairdresser or a beautician," recalls Tylor, who also has two older brothers, Danny and Niall.

"But growing up, I also used to go to motoring shows with my dad all the time. It started off that he'd take me along with him because I was the only one who showed much interest.

"By the time I was getting a bit older I'd be saying: 'Here daddy, there's a show on this weekend, will you take me'?

"I was my daddy's wee sidekick, and when all the wee boys would be there with their friends, I'd be there with my dad."

And when it came to organising work experience during her fourth year at Claudy High School, Tylor opted for a local garage.

"Everyone was chatting about what to do, and the teachers said to try for something we'd really see ourselves doing when we left school," she explains. "By then I knew it would be motors in some way and I was torn between mechanic and body work.

"I did three or four days at a garage and I absolutely loved it. It was the best thing ever and I knew then I wanted to do it for the rest of my life. I didn't even want to go back to school, but obviously that wasn't happening."

After finishing her GCSEs Tylor got her first job aged 16 in the same garage her dad started out in and she's been working ever since.

"I would love more girls to get into this sort of work," she says.

"I think it's definitely more common than it was years ago, when it was never really heard of.

"I've met one or two girls doing similar things, which is brilliant to see because if you get a trade behind you then you're never stuck for life. People will always need to get their cars fixed."

Along with Shannon, the twins often take over their dad's garage at home.

"I suppose it's quite funny," she says. "My brothers are both up and out of the house, but me and Shannon are so close. We end up working together on jobs, and most of the time we spend together is outside in the garage.

"We always joke that when daddy comes out to the shed at night-time we're both already in there working on something and he can't get a place for himself."

And as well as a potential future as a TV star following her spell on the new show in the coming weeks, Tylor hopes that one day she could turn her hand to teaching.

"That would be one of my goals," she says.

"I'd love to encourage more young women to do this work, but even now I don't know if I'd have the confidence to stand up in front of a room full of men and boys because I'm not sure they'd listen to me as much as they might listen to a man. You'd be guaranteed some attitude, I think."

However, while most of her closest friends are women, she enjoys the working relationships she has with men.

"They're easy to get on with," she says. "Men don't bicker over silly things. They just say it how it is, and I find that easy to deal with. I don't know if I would do well in a woman's sort of workplace, I think it would be really intimidating.

"I'd be all talking about cars and stuff, and I don't know how that would go down!"

Looking ahead to Monday's first episode, Tylor is excited to see how the restoration show goes down with viewers, including her family and contractor boyfriend Jamie Peace.

"I loved the whole experience," she adds. "I always love getting stuck into whatever challenge there is, and the fact there's that sort of reveal in each episode was brilliant - although I was wild nervous for every one of them.

"The three of us would be proud as punch after every makeover, but you'd just be worried about everyone's reactions.

"My family and my boyfriend are excited about it too. They've been really supportive. Jamie works with tractors and diggers, he loves his real big machinery, but he wouldn't be one bit shy in standing back and letting me work away if there was anything wrong with one of them. He thinks it's great.

"I'm 110% glad I did the programme. At the start I didn't know if I'd be right for it, but my family were right in telling me you shouldn't turn down any big opportunities that come your way. It was great craic."

Three-part series Tricked-Out Tractors, filmed mostly before Covid-19 restrictions, starts on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday at 7.35pm