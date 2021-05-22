MP urges Ulster University to seek an apology from Hall in wake of Di storm

Calls have been made for Ulster University to seek an apology from Lord Hall over the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

UU awarded the former BBC director-general an honorary degree in 2018.

Lord Hall was director of news and current affairs when Diana’s headline-making interview with Martin Bashir was screened in 1995.

The corporation has come under fire from Princes William and Harry after an inquiry found it had covered up "deceitful behaviour” by Bashir to secure the bombshell TV scoop.

Lord Hall was bestowed with the honour for “transforming the BBC”, along with the “promotion of skills, employability and the regeneration of local communities”.

Lord Dyson’s blistering report this week found that Bashir was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Diana’s brother Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess.

Following the report’s release Lord Hall said he had been wrong to give Bashir "the benefit of the doubt” and apologised that a BBC investigation “fell short of what was required”.

As the fallout from the report continued, DUP MP Gregory Campbell said Lord Hall should be given the opportunity to issue a “mea culpa” to Ulster University, which had awarded the honorary degree in good faith.

He said: “Undoubtedly it happens from time to time that people are awarded or given commendations in certain spheres and then, subsequently, an event happens that those giving the awards couldn’t and wouldn’t have known about at the time.

“In this case, I think the Ulster University should write to Lord Hall and remind him of the honorary degree which they offered him and which he accepted, and invite him to come to the university to publicly apologise for his actions while he was in charge at the BBC.

“Of course, Lord Hall can’t be to blame for things that happened before or after his tenure, but he oversaw the investigation at the time and cleared Bashir.

"He can’t deny responsibility for that.”

Mr Campbell pointed out that current director-general Tim Davie had written letters to Princes William and Harry to apologise for the deceit behind the Diana interview.

It is understood he also wrote to Earl Spencer, Princes Charles and the Queen.

“Lord Hall has apologised, but has done so in a general sense,” Mr Campbell added.

“If his successor at the BBC can write to apologise to the princes and those directly affected as a result of the BBC’s misreporting, because he’s the man who is in charge now, then Lord Hall should do something similar to the place where he was awarded his honorary degree.

“The university should extend to him the opportunity to do a mea culpa.

"Whether that’s by letter or in person would be up to the university to decide.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has expressed sympathy for the royal family in the wake of the publication of Lord Dyson’s hard-hitting report.

His comments came as Prince William claimed the Bashir interview had fuelled his mother’s fear, paranoia and isolation’ in the final years of her life and damaged her relationship with Prince Charles.

Prince Harry went even further, saying: “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

During a visit to Portsmouth yesterday the Prime Minister said: “I can only imagine the feelings of the royal family and I hope very much that the BBC will be taking every possible step to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Ulster University declined to comment on Mr Campbell's comments or Lord Hall's honorary degree.