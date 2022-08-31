Mrs Brown’s Boys to return for Christmas specials and new mini-series

A new mini-series of the popular Mrs Brown’s Boys has been confirmed for 2023, according to one of the stars of the show.

Speaking to the RTE Guide, Fiona O’Carroll, who plays Maria Brown, the wife of Mrs Brown’s son Dermot, said: “In October we’ll be filming two [Mrs Brown’s Boys] Christmas specials and the first of a mini-series of four episodes, the other three early next year.”

The comedy starring Brendan O'Carroll as loud-mouthed Irish matriarch Agnes Brown, whose favourite pastime is meddling in the lives of her six children, has been a huge success since airing on TV in 2011.

It has been voted the No. 1 Sitcom of the 21st Century, winning five BAFTAs, five National Television Awards, three TV Choice Awards, four IFTA awards, three TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards.

Earlier this year it was confirmed the ‘Mrs Brown’s D’Live Show…Encore Tour’ is heading to Belfast and Dublin in the autumn.

Shows have been confirmed for The SSE Arena, Belfast on November 4 and 5, and Dublin’s 3Arena on November 11 and 12.

“We’ve the live show in November at the SSE Arena in Belfast and 3Arena in Dublin. And we’re planning more theatre dates for next year,” Fiona added.

The latest tour is an extension of Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical?, which played in UK arenas throughout 2019.

It had been set to tour in 2020, but the dates were rescheduled due to the pandemic.