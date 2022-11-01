Mrs Doyle and Dougal back on screen together for first time since Father Ted – but now they’re playing husband and wife

Sheridan Smith, Pauline McLynn and Ardal O’Hanlon star in the new comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything,

Pauline McLynn stars as Rosie's mother in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything. Photo: courtesy of Sky.

Ardal O'Hanlon and Sheridan Smith in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything. Photo: courtesy of Sky

Mrs Doyle and Father Dougal are back on the small screen together for the first time since their Father Ted days.

Only this time they’ve swapped Craggy Island for married life on the mainland in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything. Starring Sheridan Smith, Pauline McLynn and Ardal O’Hanlon, the trailer for the upcoming Sky Original comedy has been just been released.

The story does what it says on the tin: Rosie Molloy (Sheridan Smith) is addicted to everything – from smoking and alcohol to caffeine and chocolate (Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, to be exact).

After an embarrassing incident at her brother Joey’s wedding, she wakes up in hospital and decides to change her life by giving it all up. “Food, booze, drugs, sex”, as listed by friend Nico (Oliver Wellington), have all got to go.

Pauline McLynn and Sheridan Smith. Photo: courtesy of Sky

Changing her lifestyle isn’t easy, and as Rosie contends with her father’s ailing health and the possibility of losing her job, she starts to truly understand the toll her addictions are taking on every aspect of her life.

From family, work, friendships and love, the “everything” she’s giving up has been far more destructive than she ever realised.

Even harder is the realisation that her addictions may not be the sole problem – if Rosie really does give up everything, will she still be Rosie?

Sheridan Smith and on-screen father Ardal O'Hanlon. Photo: courtesy of Sky.

Playing Rosie’s parents (and no doubt protesting “down with that sort of thing” to her many vices) are O’Hanlon and McLynn, renowned for their iconic turns as the hopeless/hapless Father Dougal and the tea-pushing housekeeper Mrs Doyle in Father Ted. They are joined in the cast by Lewis Reeves (I May Destroy You), Adelle Leonce (A Discovery of Witches) and more.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything joins the roster of Sky Originals, which already includes Gangs of London, Brassic and Chernobyl.

Pauline McLynn stars as Rosie's mother in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything. Photo: courtesy of Sky.

The show is written by Susan Nickson, directed by David Sant and produced by Sarah Fraser. The executive producers are Elaine Cameron for Hartswood Films and Jon Mountague for Sky Studios.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything comes to Sky Comedy and NOW from 7 December.