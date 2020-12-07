MTV pulls plug on Derry show filmed on day Lyra McKee killed

MTV has confirmed it will not be airing documentary footage recorded on the day journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead.

The Sunday Times reported that the PSNI have examined the images that were captured for an episode of Reggie Yates Meets World.

Ms McKee was 29 years old when she was shot dead on the night of April 18 last year while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

The New IRA later admitted responsibility for her death.

A statement from MTV said: "Following the incident, and in full agreement with the producers, we ceased production of that episode out of respect for Lyra's family."

Series producer Sam Wilkinson added: "It was decided it wouldn't be in good taste to air anything that was filmed. It wouldn't have made enough of a documentary anyway because we were only shooting for one day."

Actor and DJ Reggie Yates had travelled to Derry in 2019 to film an episode of a series looking at "what it means to be a young person in the modern world".

Following Ms McKee's death, some residents claimed dissident republicans had been putting on a show of strength for the MTV cameras. Police denied the media had influenced events at the time.

Last week, the PSNI said: "The producers have been fully co-operative in relation to the investigation of Lyra's murder."

MTV stated: "As previously stated by the PSNI, there is no evidence of any sort to show the presence of media on the ground contributed to or impacted the situation on the Creggan estate the night Lyra McKee was tragically shot and killed."