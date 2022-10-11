Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury – best known for her starring role in the US TV crime series Murder, She Wrote – has died aged 96.

Lansbury died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children.

Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and a lifetime achievement award. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” (1945) and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” (1946), and was nominated again in 1962 for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.

In a statement released to NBC News, Ms Lansbury’s children said their mother died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today.

They said she was just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Her mother was actress Moyna Macgill, who was born in Belfast in 1895.

The family were reportedly from the Ormeau Road area in the south of the city.

Dame Angela was also a distant relative of former Conservative leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt,

The actress was the Tory MP’s grandmother’s cousin.

Last summer, her uncle Henry Mordaunt said her roots could be traced back to Co Wexford in the late 1600s, after the family fled to Ireland to escape persecution after the Reformation.

Dame Angela first moved to Cork in 1970 with her late husband Peter and their two children Anthony and Deirdre, who were teenagers at the time, after a fire destroyed their home in Malibu and to get away from “the drug culture and all that”.

They eventually sold that first house and moved back to the US “to see if things there had changed but they hadn’t”.

“In any event, we found that we missed Cork and vowed to go back. We did that in 1992 when we bought a piece of land and built a new house and we’ve had that place ever since,” she said six years ago.

Lansbury is perhaps best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher, the author-come-detective, from the hit show Murder She Wrote.

She was born in London and moved to the US during World War II.

In 2013, Dame Angela was given an honorary Academy Award for her lifetime achievements in the film industry.

In 2002, she was awarded a lifetime achievement award by Bafta and also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

More recently Dame Angela starred in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women, playing Aunt March in the three-part-series based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott.

She also had a cameo part in the 2018 Mary Poppins sequel Mary Poppins Returns, in which she featured as an elderly colourfully-dressed balloon seller.

In addition to her success on screen, Dame Angela became a star on Broadway after her performance as the titular character in Mame - Jerry Herman's musical adaptation of the novel Auntie Mame.

Mame opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway in May 1966 and won Dame Angela her first Tony Award for best actress in a musical.

She has also appeared in shows in London's West End including All Over and Gypsy.

Star Wars actor George Takei was among those paying tribute to Dame Angela Lansbury following her death.

He said on Twitter: "Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul."

Actor Josh Gad shared a photo of himself with Dame Angela Lansbury.

He said on Twitter: "It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist.

"From 'Mame' to 'Bedknobs' to 'Murder She Wrote' to 'B&TB' to 'Mary Poppins Returns' she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend."