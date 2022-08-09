Musical director Peter Corry leads NI tributes to Grease star Olivia Newton-John after her death at 73

Grease star loses long battle with breast cancer

Newton-John in the video for her 1982 single Physical

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John in a scene from the film Grease

John Travolta has led tributes to Dame Olivia Newton-John after she lost a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

The British-born singer died "peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California on Monday, surrounded by family and friends. She was 73.

Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite Travolta as Sandy.

Her performance saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades.

She was honoured with the star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame almost 41 years ago to the day of her death, on August 5 1981.

Travolta said that her "impact was incredible".

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote.

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

"Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

The soundtrack to Grease is one of the world's best-selling albums of recorded music and features the two hit duets from Dame Olivia and Travolta: Summer Nights and You're The One That I Want.

The latter also ranks as one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Aside from her hit role in the film, Dame Olivia was a multi-platinum selling artist, with two singles and two albums having earned the certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Dame Olivia also represented the UK in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Long Live Love. She finished fourth in the competition, held in Brighton, losing out to Abba, with their hit song Waterloo.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Northern Irish singer and producer Peter Corry said ‘no one came close’ to matching Dame Olivia and Travolta’s performances of Sandy and Danny.

Mr Corry — also a renowned actor and director — had his first musical theatre start in a production of Grease.

He said: “It’s the first musical I was in and I have fond memories of that, and through the years, there’s been many, many productions of Grease, but nobody and nothing has ever come close to John Travolta and Olivia since.”

Referring to the famed duo as “the ultimate” leads, Mr Corry added that they “were just one of those combinations that strangely worked”.

“As far as Grease is concerned, it’s a musical that I’m very fond of and it’s fixed in my memory in many ways. Certainly her role in it is one of those reasons why,” he added.

“I know she’s been battling for years with cancer and it’s very sad. She’s had other tragedies in her life as well. It’s one of those things as we get older, we see these people and icons who have been with us through music in our lives, pass away, and it’s one of those sad things.

“Thinking back, when I was younger, my older brother had an album of Olivia Newton-John’s and I did have a crush on her, I’m sure everyone did at that age. Then she did Grease after that, and she was at one point every young fella’s crush. And a lovely, effortless voice.”

Other tributes came from Dionne Warwick, who recorded a duet with Newton-John in 2006. She tweeted: "Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir.

"Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her.”

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled starring alongside Dame Olivia in the 1996 film It's My Party, one of the first films to address the topic of Aids patients dying with dignity.

She said: "She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It's My Party. RIP dear, sweet Olivia."

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas tweeted: "Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

Kiss co-founder and frontman Paul Stanley said in a brief tribute: "So very sad. She was everyone's sweetheart."

Aside from her showbusiness career, Dame Olivia became became a prominent breast cancer campaigner, after being given the first of three cancer diagnoses in 1992.

Following her initial battle with the disease, she had a partial mastectomy and reconstruction.

She remained cancer-free until a recurrence in 2013, but revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades in September 2018.

At the time, she told Australian news programme Sunday Night that doctors had found a tumour in her lower back in 2017.