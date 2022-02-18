My best moment on TV… Christine Lampard is left delighted by her interview with Hercule Poirot star David Suchet

Christine Lampard was left momentarily starstruck by David Suchet on Friday morning during an ITV interview with the legendary Hercule Poirot actor.

The Co Down presenter, who was filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her daily 9am slot, was chatting to Suchet about upcoming projects and his much-loved role as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective when he slipped effortlessly into character, addressing Lampard in his trademark voice.

The normally unflappable TV host gasped in delight before telling Suchet that the moment felt so real, she had almost forgotten she was in a television studio.

And she told the award-winning actor, who played Poirot for 25 years, that hearing him perform in character was one of the best moments of her television career.

While talking about playing Poirot for so many years, Suchet was asked about any lessons he might have taken away from the role.

He told Lampard that he had learned about the power of listening, recalling one particular line from a scene with a female character.

Adopting the accent and mannerisms of Poirot to repeat the phrase from the show, Suchet said: “I listen to what you say but I hear what you mean.”

A clearly delighted Lampard, who has interviewed countless A-list celebrities, threw her hands up to her face and told the recently knighted star: “I can’t believe you just said that to me on the television David.

“That’s one of the best moments I’ve ever had on TV.

“Am I still on the television? I lost myself there just for a moment but that’s the effect a show like that has had. It’s so impactful and it entered into all of our hearts.

David Suchet as Hercule Poirot

“You must have felt that love.”

Suchet, who is set to narrate a new West End musical Mimma at the Cadogan Hall in London later this month, also spoke about how the Poirot role had propelled him to a huge theatre career.

And he said Poirot was such a special character to play, there would always be other actors — including Kenneth Branagh who has reprised the role in two Christie adaptations — ready and willing to take on the mantel of the upward-curled moustached sleuth.

“I’ve been in many TV shows apart from Poirot and I’ve always played characters where other people have taken over as well,” he explained.

“The role goes right back to the 1920s and 1930s, when he was played by Charles Laughton, but for us, yes, there’s me.

“That character has a life and a future though for himself. We move on, he moves on. He’s a great fictional character for actors to have a go at and to enjoy.

“I was particularly blessed and lucky and I wish everybody playing him in the future to have the same success and enjoyment.”

Following Suchet’s appearance on the ITV show, viewers posted on Twitter about how charming and relaxed the interview had been. One described his Poirot moment as “magical” while another wrote “such a lovely interview with David Suchet”, praising Lampard’s interviewing skills.

A third said: “David Suchet is the most wondrous and edifying soul. I’m going to be reflecting on Poirot teaching him the art of listening now — I listen to what you say, but I hear what you mean.”