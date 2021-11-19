My dad’s death lit this fire in me to succeed, says NI actor Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan has spoken of his father’s death and said becoming a father himself has made him more ambitious in his acting career.

The Co Down actor is married to musician Amelia Warner and the couple have three daughters.

“I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever let on before. Part of it is becoming a parent. It’s like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-esque, ‘I must succeed for these precious little people’,” Dornan told the New York Times.

“Also, since my dad died, it’s lit this extra fire within me, this extra burner of wanting to succeed.

“But for some reason, since he’s gone, I have a weird thing of wanting to prove something to myself, to prove some sort of succession that is impressive.

The actor’s father, Dr Jim Dornan, died of Covid-19 last March aged 73.

“He was the greatest of men, so kind and wonderful, and he gave so much time and honesty and respect to everyone he met,” the actor said.

“There’s elements that I hope have rubbed off on me, that I’m really trying to take on through for the rest of my life.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star left Belfast at the age of 19, although the city is still home, he said: “When you say ‘home’, you still mean Belfast.”

Dornan’s film Belfast premiered in his native city on November 4. “It was crazy; I really felt physically sick leading up to it,” he said.

The film was written and directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh and influenced by his own experience of growing up as a young boy in the city.

It is set in 1969 and follows the life of nine-year-old Buddy and his family as they contend with life during the Troubles.

It is filmed in black and white and stars Judi Dench as Dornan’s mother. He said he embodied some of his father’s best qualities in his character, Pa, because he could “recognise the goodness”.

Speaking of watching the screening for the first time with a Belfast audience, he said: “It was the first time I watched it where I wasn’t going, ‘God, I hate my face. Why’d I do it that way? Is my nose really that bent? Should I not act any more?’”

Branagh dedicated the premiere to the late Dr Jim Dornan.

“It kills me that he’s not able to go on this part of the journey with me, but life happens,” Jamie said.