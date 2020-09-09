My gangster life: Belfast man Stephen Gillen who turned his back on criminal underworld

Stephen Gillen witnessed bloody riots on the streets of Belfast as a child and later became involved in London's serious crime scene. As his biography is published he tells Linda Stewart how he changed his life around

Just outside Stephen Gillen's house on north Belfast's Antrim Road, where he lived as a young child, was the monkey puzzle tree that he has named his new book after. His uncle would warn him never to speak in front of the tree. It held all the secrets of the land, he would say, but was so loyal and silent that whoever it heard would lose the gift of speech forever.