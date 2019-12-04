Nadine Coyle fans 'illegally voting' to keep Derry girl in the jungle

Nadine Coyle on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Savvy fans of Nadine Coyle have unearthed an "illegal" method of voting for the Derry girl to win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The 34-year-old popstar is one of eight celebrities currently competing on the ITV reality show to become king or queen of the jungle.

Nadine's supporters from outside the United Kingdom are unable to vote to keep her on the show via the I'm A Celeb app due to their geographical location.

But social media sleuths have discovered that using virtual private networks (VPN) work to trick their electronic device into thinking it is located within the UK.

A VPN creates what’s often referred to as a 'private tunnel’ between your device and a server online.

VPN services can be used to get around geo-restrictions which stop you from accessing content from countries and using them in this way is illegal.

The use of VPN is also explicitly prohibited in the terms and conditions of the I'm A Celeb app.

Fan accounts dedicated to supporting the Girls Aloud star on Twitter have been sharing the sly hack with viewers in a bid to save Nadine from being eliminated from the camp.

"VPN is your friend," Twitter user @NCoyleFan told someone who wanted to vote from the Republic of Ireland.

It comes after the voting system received backlash earlier this week following Adele Roberts' elimination from the show.

Due to what presenters Ant and Dec called a “wording error” on the show’s app, only votes made by phone call counted towards the result.

The Radio One DJ became the first star to leave the show, lasting 13 days before being axed from the series.

Nadine had her odds significantly slashed on winning I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here after she completed the Movile Home Bushtucker Trial on Monday night and winning all ten stars for camp despite litres of slime and thousands of cockroaches standing in her way.

Bookies cut odds from 22/1 all the way into as short as 8/1, making her the new third favourite. Andrew Whyment, colloquially known as Kirk from Corrie, is the overall favourite to win the series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.