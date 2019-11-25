Nadine Coyle shows she's made of strong stuff in jungle trial

One week into life in the Australian jungle, Nadine Coyle proved she's made of strong stuff as she endured her first Bushtucker Trial.

As each of the stars in this year's I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here took part in a joint trial on Saturday night's episode, the Londonderry-born singer appeared fairly unfazed as she held six cockroaches in her mouth.

In the second half of the trial, Nadine and Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts were put on the spot again, with the singer required to feast on part of a cow's anus - something she managed with just as much success.

Nadine's brave display comes as her former Girls Aloud bandmates deny reports of a plot to make sure she endures more trials.

The 34-year-old, who overcame her fear of heights to skydive into the jungle last Sunday, had been spared from the trial area for almost a week.

Now, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts have slammed tabloid rumours they plotted to vote her in. "We only want to see Nadine do well, and regardless of any differences we might have had, we will always all have love for each other," their statement read.

"We did not enjoy watching her distressed when jumping out of the plane and we don't have time for group chats regarding the trials on the show."

It has long been reported that Nadine had a feud with her former bandmates.

However when pressed on the matter earlier this week, the Derry girl branded the rumours "fake news".

She told Jacqueline Jossa: "I like being in a girl band. I am one of three sisters and went to an all-girls grammar school so I'm used to being around girls."

As millions of viewers tune into the ITV show each night, Nadine's presence has raised the profile of her strong Derry accent.

Ru Paul's Drag Race judge and Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage posted on Twitter after Saturday's episode: "Hearing @NadineCoyleNow speak cheers me up. NI accents are just magical."