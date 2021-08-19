Nadine Coyle to star in RTE talent show with Westlife’s Nicky Byrne

Derry native will join broadcaster’s line-up for new season

Former Girls Aloud singer star Nadine Coyle is to be a panellist on a new RTE One talent show fronted by Westlife’s Nicky Byrne.

Fresh from her appearances on BBC’s I Can See Your Face and Celebrity Great British Bake Off, the Derry-born star will help judge acts on karaoke show Last Singer Standing, along with N*Sync’s Joey Fatone.

Dublin singer Samantha Mumba will be the third panellist on the show, announced as part of RTÉ's new season of programmes.

Also representing Northern Ireland in the new line-up is Belfast actor Ciaran Hinds in eight-part crime saga Kin which also stars Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, and Maria Doyle Kennedy.

Comedy-drama The Dry will also star Hinds and The Fall's Roisin Gallagher, and Harry Wild boasts Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman star Jane Seymour as a retired English professor turned sleuth.

Elsewhere, Love Island star Maura Higgins will present Glow Up Ireland - a contest showcasing Ireland's best amateur make-up artists.

Presenter Angela Scanlon will host Ask Me Anything, a chat show promising "plenty of surprises and revelations when Angela chats with guests who have agreed to be asked about absolutely anything".

'Celtic noir' series Smother will return for a second series.

Also returning are Room to Improve, First Dates Ireland, Ireland's Fittest Family and The Style Counsellors.

RTE director General Dee Forbes said 40 hours of Irish drama will be broadcast over the next few months.

"Along with new entertainment shows and formats, we will welcome new faces and voices on our air as we support and seek out new Irish talent," she said.