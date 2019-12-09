Nadine Coyle turns her attention to reviving music career after starring in the jungle

She may not have been crowned Queen of the Jungle but Nadine Coyle is planning to relaunch her pop star career.

The Londonderry native, who was booted out of the Australian campsite in a double elimination with Caitlyn Jenner, is poised to release four new tracks, according to reports.

The 34-year-old, who was one of the favourites to win the hit reality series, was greeted by her emotional sister, Charmaine, on Friday evening's episode.

She was also pictured reunited with her five-year-old daughter, Anaiya, who raced out from the crowd of friends and family to give her mum a hug at the luxury hotel where evicted contestants are staying.

Nadine shares Anaiya with American footballer Jason Bell. They split earlier this year after 11 years together.

After her eviction, the former Girls Aloud singer told co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that her skydive into the Australian jungle was the scariest moment of the whole experience.

She spoke about how Caitlyn gave her the confidence to jump out of a helicopter on the first day of the series, even though she was terrified.

"Caitlyn was so chilled about it, she was ready to go and do it. I don't think I am over that moment yet, I am still shellshocked," she said.

Speaking of her time in the jungle, she added: "I knew it wasn't going to be like staying in a hotel but it was hard - but it was also enjoyable."

Twenty-four hours later, Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway became the ninth contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Her exit left three finalists vying for the jungle crown title in last night's final: Coronation Street star Andy Whyment, radio host Roman Kemp and ex-Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa.