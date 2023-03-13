Nadine Coyle wishes ‘good luck’ to fellow Derry girl Brooke Scullion in Dancing With The Stars final

Singer Brooke Scullion with her dance partner Robert Rowinski during Dancing With The Stars (Pic: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix)

Brooke Scullion will compete in next weekend’s final of RTE’s Dancing With The Stars after another stunning performance with dance partner Robert Rowinski in last night’s semi-final.

The Co Londonderry vocalist twirled off toward the final with the support of a fellow Derry Girl, with former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle fully behind the Bellaghy singer’s tilt at the dance trophy.

Nadine voiced her support from one Derry girl to another, taking to social media to back the former The Voice finalist and Irish Eurovision contestant in her bid to be crowned winner, posting a picture of the dancing couple with the message “Good luck honey”.

Comedian Kevin McGahern was the celebrity to miss out on the final. The Cavan man went out with a dance he said he’d been waiting to do all season — the Charleston.

But Brooke, who progressed through a dance-off in last weekend’s quarter-finals, sailed into the final by registering a full haul of 30 points from the judges for her role as Cinderella alongside her very own Prince Cha-cha-charming in a fairy tale-themed week.

The couple performed to A Second To Midnight by Kylie Minogue and Years & Years, with the British band’s lead singer, Olly Alexander, sending Brooke a good luck message during her rehearsals.

Brooke also wowed the judges on her way to final, being the last couple dancing during the second part of Sunday night’s show, the Dance Marathon.

All five remaining couples returned to the dance floor to compete against each other for the first time to a Hansel and Gretel theme as they danced to I Want Candy, with the pairs eliminated one by one by the judges.

“We’ve been dancing so well and the chemistry is great between us. We just have so much fun,” Brooke said.

“Robert is a dream. Honestly, I don’t know what I’m going to do without him when this is over.

“When you spend every day with somebody, it just becomes normal. It’s going to be like a divorce.”

After a nail-biting dance-off, judges saved TV presenter and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson as comedian McGahern departed the dance floor. Jackson joins Brooke Scullion, Damian McGinty and Carl Mullan in the final four.

A lively quickstep by 2FM presenter Carl Mullan and dance partner Emily Barker earned the couple their first ten of the series last week, while a Jack & The Beanstalk-inspired dance to Hit The Road Jack saw them make the final four.

Singer and Glee star Damian McGinty, with dance partner Kylee Vincent, also made the final after performing their Sleeping Beauty-themed rumba to Stay by Shakespeare Sister and will be Brook’s biggest rival for the Dancing With The Stars title when the final airs next Sunday night at 6.30pm on RTE One.

But Brooke said there’s no rivalry between her and her fellow Derry competition, Damian.

“I’ve never met anyone as nice as Damian in my life. It’s funny, because we have our wee sayings and stuff, from both being from Derry, so everyone laughs at us,” she said.

“He’s so sweet. He texted me the other day actually because we were both having mental breakdowns about the competition.

“There’s no competitiveness there at all — we would hate to go up against each other.

“He’s someone in the competition I’m really close to.”