National Cinema Day: Cinemas across Northern Ireland offering £3 tickets this weekend

Get the popcorn out for a trip to the cinema

Cinemas across Northern Ireland are offering tickets for £3 all day on Saturday (September 3) as part of National Cinema Day.

This will be for all shows – including 3D screenings- and all types of seats available.

Cinemas will offer a wide variety of new and recent releases, as well as old favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen.

In 2019, the UK experienced an impressive rate of cinema-going, with 2.6 annual visits per capita according to international union of cinemas UNIC.

Award-winning Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds is director of the recently released film Joyride starring Olivia Colman, and also director of Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away.

She is a strong supporter of the initiative and said: “There’s nothing quite like the magic of cinema; experiencing the shared waves of emotion; laughing and crying in the dark among strangers! It's one of life’s great joys! I can’t wait to celebrate National Cinema Day in my local cinema, revelling in the epic power and beauty of the Big Screen!”

Paul Anderson, director of the participating Omniplex Cinemas added: “We are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering £3 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases.

“It is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better way to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on September 3 2022.

“There will be something for everyone to enjoy. See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment!”

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas and at the box office.

Audiences are advised to check local cinema listings, but some of the movies showing include: Nope; Top Gun: Maverick; Bullet Train; Spider-Man: No Way Home (The More Fun Stuff Version); Beast; E.T. (40th Anniversary); The Invitation; An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl); The Forgiven; Fall; Blackbird and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (40th Anniversary).