National Cinema Day: Theatres across Northern Ireland offering £3 tickets next weekend

Get the popcorn out for a trip to the cinema

Many cinemas across Northern Ireland will celebrate National Cinema Day by offering admission tickets for £3.

This will take place on Saturday September 2.

Last year’s National Cinema Day saw over 53,000 admissions to outlets across NI for that single day, making it the biggest cinema-going day of the year.

This will be for all shows – including 3D screenings- and all types of seats available.

Cinemas will offer a wide variety of new and recent releases, as well as old favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen.

Lee Cronin, director of Evil Dead Rise, and the highest grossing Irish filmmaker at the global box office this year, said, “There's nothing like the magic of going to the movies. The shared communal experience of enjoying films as they were meant to be seen, with a captive audience on the big screen, is one of my favourite things to do.

"I'm really looking forward to celebrating National Cinema Day by catching as many films as I can and re-watching some of the great movies I've already enjoyed at the cinema this year."

Paul Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas said: "We are delighted to be participating in National Cinema Day by offering £3 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases.

"After a blockbuster summer, and the massive popularity of both Barbie and Oppenheimer, it is important for the industry to celebrate cinema, and what better way to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on 2nd of September? There will be something for everyone to enjoy. See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment!”

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas, and at the box office from today (Sunday).

Audiences are advised to check local cinema listings and can also visit www.nationalcinemaday.uk as a central online location to check out what’s screening at their local cinema.

Popular titles that will be screening on the day include Barbie; Oppenheimer; The Meg 2: The Trench, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Blue Beetle; Theatre Camp and Haunted Mansion.