Neighbours star ‘Toadie’ most excited about Belfast visit as part of show’s UK Farewell Tour

Neighbours star Ryan Moloney has said that Belfast is the city he is most looking forward to visiting on the Australian soap's 2023 UK Farewell Tour.

The actor, who played long-time Ramsay Street resident Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi in the show, is the latest cast member to add his name to the star-studded line-up.

The tour will travel across the UK next year, giving fans of the long-running series a chance to say goodbye in person to their favourite characters and to hear behind-the-scenes stories from the fictional suburb of Erinsborough and memories from the cast.

The finale of Neighbours has already aired in Australia and will be broadcast in the UK on Channel 5 tonight at 9pm, featuring returning cast members such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, ahead of the drama’s final episode, Moloney confirmed that he would be taking part in the UK Farewell Tour, which kicks off in Belfast on March 1 at the Waterfront Hall.

He said: “Neighbours is doing a farewell tour and, yes, I’m coming to say goodbye.

“We’re doing 15 shows. Bath, Newcastle, Belfast...

“I’ve never been to Belfast, so I’m really looking forward to that one, and then we’re doing three nights in The London Palladium.”

The actor, who joined the soap in 1995, is a friend of Belfast-born Patrick Harvey, who starred in Neighbours for four and half years as Irishman Connor O’Neill. The pair’s characters were friends in the soap and bonded in real life.

Harvey told the Belfast Telegraph that he had been speaking to Moloney earlier this week and that they kept in regular contact.

Jackie Woodburne, who played long-time resident Susan Kennedy, also comes from Northern Ireland. She was born in Carrickfergus, relocating to Australia with her parents when she was three years old.

Moloney told GMB that the final episodes were filmed six weeks ago and that it was “quite an emotional” experience.

He said it was sad to be leaving the character of Toadie behind, whom he had played for 27 years.

“What freaks me out is when I ask someone their age and they say ‘I’m 27’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I’ve been on your TV your entire life,” he said.

The UK Farewell Tour is being billed as the “ultimate celebration of all things Ramsay Street” and will include a Q&A session between fans and cast, reminiscing over the last 37 years of the show.