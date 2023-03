Neighbours superfans in NI on soap’s end: ‘There’ll never be another… it’s the end of an era’

As the iconic Australian soap opera concludes, Northern Irish superfans tell Maureen Coleman why they’re not ready to say goodbye to Ramsay Street

Some of the Neighbours cast who have returned for the final episode, including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan

Maureen Coleman Sat 23 Jul 2022 at 11:10