Nesbitt missing off list of 100 famous Causeway sons and daughters

He may be one of the first names people think of when celebrities with Coleraine links are mentioned, but actor James Nesbitt won’t be featuring among 100 faces from the Causeway, Coast and Glens Council area set to feature in an exhibition to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary.

Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley along with musician, Henry McCullough, and Olympic figure skater Jenna McCorkell will be included though.

The ‘100 Famous Sons and Daughters of the Causeway Coast and Glens’, which is now available to view online, recognises achievers from the last century who were born or lived within the Council area.

The Council invited members of the public to nominate individuals who they considered worthy of recognition in one of four different categories.

Others figures featured from the worlds of art and culture, sport, and politics include Michelin Star chef Clare Smyth, potato breeder John Clarke, fiddle-champion and landscape artist Tommy McGoldrick, Paralympian Sally Brown and William Massey, the 19th Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Four members of the Dunlop family, recognised throughout the world for their contribution to motorbike road racing — Joey, Michael, Robert and William — are all featured.

However, not all famous faces commonly associated with the area are in the exhibition.

The two people credited for giving the world perhaps the most recognisable Irish tune — the Derry/Londonderry Air — Jimmy McCurry, known as the Blind Fiddler of Myroe, and Jane Ross who penned the notes she heard him play, are not part of the exhibition.

Also missing is Nesbitt, star of TV hits Cold Feet, Bloodlands and Murphy’s Law who, although born in Ballymena outside the council area, was nominated for inclusion but is absent.

A council spokesman said: “All living nominees were asked to confirm their consent to be a part of this project. James Nesbitt was nominated but Council received no response to requests to secure his permission to be named on the list so therefore he could not be included.”

Mayor Mark Fielding said he was inspired by the individuals in the exhibition.

He said: “Celebrating our people is one of the key aims of our NI 100 programme and this online exhibition is an excellent showcase of the role played by the borough in so many facets of life in Northern Ireland over the past century.

“It’s inspiring to see expertise on display from individuals connected to a range of sectors within our society including arts, culture, academia, entrepreneurship and sport. We are very proud to recognise their achievements and successes as part of our centenary programme.”