Nesbitt to star in new Channel 4 crime drama

James Nesbitt is set to star in a new crime thriller for Channel 4, alongside Richard E Grant and Joely Richardson.

The drama, which has a working title of Suspect, is an adaptation of a Danish series and sees the Coleraine actor play veteran detective Danny Frater, who turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman's body only to discover that it is his estranged daughter.

The eight-part series will also feature Outlander actor Sam Heughan, Bridgerton's Ben Miller and Shameless actress Anne-Marie Duff.

The post-mortem report finds that Christina, played by Imogen King, has taken her own life but Danny refuses to accept this and sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, to discover what really happened to his only child.

He meets those closest to her, her partner, Nicola (Niamh Algar), her best friend, Maia (Antonia Thomas), her business partner, Jaisal (Sacha Dhawan), her godfather, Ryan (Heughan), her mentor, Harry (Grant) and finally her mother, Susannah, who is Danny's ex-wife (Duff).

Danny learns about his daughter's descent into delinquency and is forced to confront his own failings as a father.

Richardson will play Jackie, the pathologist who carries out the post mortem on Christina's body, while Miller plays Richard, Danny's boss.

Nesbitt said: "I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script.

"Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter's untimely death, and I really can't wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent."

The show has been written and adapted by Before We Die's Matt Baker and will be directed by Dries Vos.

Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome James Nesbitt back to Channel 4 to take the lead in this gripping, visceral thriller.

"It's a testament to James' star power and Matt's gripping scripts that Suspect has attracted such a sensationally stellar ensemble cast."

Nesbitt will also portray a detective in new Netflix thriller Stay Close, which was shot in Blackpool over the summer. The eight-part series is based on Harlan Coben's bestselling novel of the same name.