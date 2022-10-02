Nesbitt’s killer looks are sending us stare crazy as Bloodlands hits midway point

Article contains spoilers

Brooding: Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) and Olivia Foyle (Smurfit) get up close and personal

Not for DCI Tom Brannick’s brutal killing spree, but for Jimmy Nesbitt’s intense — and at times — almost comically sinister stares.

His facial contortions were used to full effect as he and Olivia (Victoria Smurfit), the widow of murder victim Colin Foyle, engaged in some foreplay.

Mercifully for viewers’ nauseated stomachs it’s in the closing minutes of the third episode of Bloodlands, the midway point for the series as the plot begins to amp up to a climax (ahem, sorry).

And if that wasn’t enough, viewers are also subjected to DC Billy Birdy jumping under the sheets with Brannick’s daughter Issy. A brave move considering his boss is the serial killer Goliath.

Again, it’s cringeworthy, but at least there’s some sweet scenes between the pair — a romance that is almost certainly doomed.

Brannick’s consistent, though. The look he gave Olivia is the same one on his face when the forensics team discover a single gold bar in the workshop of jeweller Lauren Fitzpatrick, who was visited by Foyle two days before his death.

When routine enquiries lead Brannick and DS McGovern (Niamh McKenna) to identify a piece of hessian cloth on a workshop shelf as the same material found in the storage unit, viewers discover Fitzpatrick had a dodgy past as a member of a republican youth group.

Police also recover equipment as part of her nice little sideline in producing illegal ammunition (I’m sure these weren’t part of her Etsy shop, though).

The gold bar with its US hallmarks brings the investigation to the FBI’s attention.

During a transatlantic conference meeting Brannick, McGovern and their boss DCS Jackie Twomey find out from a FBI assistant director the gold was one of eight Federal Reserve bars stolen in Boston by a notorious Irish American crime family called the Savages in 1998.

“Is that their name or reputation?” barks Twomey. To which the FBI agent retorts: “I think they trade off both.”

The gold was stolen for the IRA, but was intercepted and stolen again.

This intelligence naturally piques Brannick’s interest given he was the one who actually intercepted it, prompting him to innocently ask how the FBI came about the information.

Worryingly, he’s told the Feds had a male informant, one who’s gone “off grid”, or been “mislaid”, as the FBI puts it.

Earlier, viewers learn Foyle had visited his solicitor at a yacht club on the day he was murdered to change his will to, interestingly, exclude Olivia.

It’s a point underlined by Foyle’s grieving son and daughter in a chat with Brannick.

Olivia desperately wants the gold, Brannick wants the gold. Thus begins their dangerous liaison to recover the rest of it.

The one likely to stand in their way is McGovern, who now fervently believes, having further interviewed Fitzpatrick, that Goliath may not be Pat Keenan, and may still be alive.

How long before she makes the connection to Brannick?