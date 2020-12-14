Netflix releases trailer for Bridgerton starring Derry Girls' actress Nicola Coughlan

Netflix has released the trailer for upcoming series Bridgerton, which stars Derry Girls' actress Nicola Coughlan.

The series, which debuts on Christmas day, follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makers her appearance onto Regency London's competitive marriage market.

The eight close-knit siblings of the family look for love and happiness in London high society.

The series is inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels.

Nicola Coughlan, best known for playing the role of Clare Devlin in hit Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls, plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series.

According to the creators of the series, Shondaland and Chris Van Dusem, "Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

"Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled.

"But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne.

"Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

"Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future."