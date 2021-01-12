Netflix's Bloody Sunday apology is good enough for me, says sister of victim

'Unacceptable' tweet deleted by streaming service

The sister of a man who was killed on Bloody Sunday has welcomed an apology from Netflix after the online streaming giant referenced the 1972 atrocity in a tweet to promote a TV show.

Kate Nash has campaigned for justice for the families of the 13 people killed in Londonderry when soldiers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators nearly 50 years ago.

She said she appreciated Netflix had listened to viewers and removed the tweet.

The streaming service had tweeted an image of several cast members from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a dark reboot of the 90s hit, that included its lead actress Kiernan Shipka covered in fake blood.

Accompanying the promotional image was the caption, 'Sunday Bloody Sunday'.

The phrase is also a title of a well-known U2 song which was released in 1983 and was written about the Troubles - specifically the killings in Derry.

The post was made last Sunday, days after the popular show's final season began streaming on Netflix, and provoked an immediate backlash online, with fans demanding the streaming service apologise for the "insensitive" tweet.

One fan wrote: "This is quite literally the most disrespectful captioning on an official account I have ever seen. How dense do you have to be?"

Another posted: "You don't even need to be Irish to know this caption ain't it. I'm American and this is literally the equivalent of making a quirky joke about 9/11."

Netflix has since apologised for any "hurt and distress" caused, stressing the tweet was "unacceptable" and deleted it.

Kate, whose brother William (19) was fatally shot on Bloody Sunday and father Alexander was wounded, told the Belfast Telegraph last night that she was not "personally offended" by the tweet, but welcomed Netflix's apology.

Kate Nash

"That's good enough for me," she said, adding that there had been another Bloody Sunday - the 1920 attack on British intelligence officers by the IRA in Dublin which occurred on the same day as 14 spectators and players were killed in Croke Park when British forces opened fire.

"There's a film [a romantic drama] called 'Sunday Bloody Sunday'," she said.

"I try not to take offence but I don't think everyone realises what it means. I think you would know if it was certainly trying to offend.

"The very fact that they apologised helps. I don't think there was intent to offend in this instance, and it was taken down."

The 49th anniversary of Bloody Sunday will be marked on January 30.

The campaigner also stressed that she was grateful people online had come to the Bloody Sunday families' defence.

"I appreciate the fact that all those people care enough to express that. They're trying to protect us from the hurt. Their motives are lovely and good," she added.

A spokesperson for Netflix said: "Our tweet was unacceptable and has since been removed.

"We are very sorry for the hurt and distress it caused."

The events of that day, regarded as one of the darkest days of the Troubles, have been depicted on screen in two 2002 films, one starring Co Antrim star James Nesbitt, and the other written by Jimmy McGovern named Sunday.