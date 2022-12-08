Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary review: Couple discuss first date in opening episode

Harry’s early life and meeting his future wife discussed in opening programme

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s burgeoning courtship and its subsequent unveiling is at the heart of the first of Netflix’s three-part documentary.

Starting with poignant piano music as Harry makes a video message after the couple’s final two weeks of royal engagements, we learn of a ‘great love story,’ one that he says, ‘is only just getting started’.

It is a visual treat, if you’re a fan of the Duke and Duchess. As they reminisce about their blossoming relationship, viewers are treated with videos including Meghan in the garden of their Montecito home, holding flowers and embracing the evening. Quite literally, smelling the roses.

Interspersed with self-reflection (Harry) and paused conversation (Meghan) are candid shots of the happy couple. If you didn’t know he was a prince, you’d think they were any other couple, holidaying, smiling, laughing together.

Harry was late to their first date. After spotting her picture on Instagram – a Snapchat of Meghan complete with dog ears and nose – and she approved of his social media feed (think beautiful photography and environmental shots and you’re on the money), they met for a drink in July 2016.

“He was just so fun, so refreshingly fun,” she remembers, later saying she was ‘giddy’ to get to know him.

Family ties are not far away, however, as we are shown footage of Diana, Princess of Wales speaking of her ‘quieter’ son, a ‘different character’ altogether to William.

His mother’s determination for her children’s space and privacy to be respected is reflected as she confronts paparazzi on a 1995 Swiss ski trip.

“I saw things, I experienced things, I learned things,” says Harry on life after his parents’ separation and divorce. “How can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes being with me?”

But he did. Meghan, who calls their growing relationship of 2016 as a ‘guarded treasure,’ says she opened her heart despite her own fears.

Harry and Meghan behind the scenes of new Netflix documentary. Photo: PA

Harry’s comments that his wife is ‘so similar’ to Diana is neatly illustrated with photographs of Diana and her son and his new partner. However you feel about the couple, a few may tear up at the video of baby Lilibeth stroking a framed photograph of ‘Grandma Diana.’

Harry’s ‘two hats’ of royal duty and personal grief came to the fore with Diana’s death, his voice thick with emotion when describing the following decade.

The couple, living in the UK and United States, invented a way for their relationship to work.

A trip to Botswana – they had met twice before this – living in a tent for five days cemented their partnership (as well as a chicken sandwich).

Meghan urged for a two-week rule, and it was easier for her to visit Harry, secretly slipping into Kensington Palace.

They were petrified when news of their relationship will break. It did in October 2016 – and while headlines lamented the loss of the world’s most eligible bachelor, Harry admits at the end of the episode, ‘everything changed.’