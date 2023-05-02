New 18th-century drama filmed in Belfast to air on ITVX this week

A new four-part drama series based on a classic 18th century novel is arriving on ITV’s streaming platform this week, and it has been filmed entirely in and around Belfast.

The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling is based on Henry Fielding’s classic story and will arrive on ITVX this Thursday (May 4).

Northern Ireland Screen stated: “The series is a rollercoaster story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love, Tom Jones has delighted and scandalized readers since it was originally published in 1749.

"A co-production of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE, Tom Jones was filmed entirely on location in and around Belfast with funding from Northern Ireland Screen.”

The story follows Tom, a young man who was abandoned as a baby, rescued and adopted by a country gentleman.

A synopsis reads: “He grows up kind, handsome and popular with the ladies, but cannot escape his lowly birth, meaning he is unable to be with the woman he loves – wealthy heiress Sophia.”

Orkney-born actor Solly McLeod stars as the title role of Tom, alongside Australian Sophie Wilde as the heroine Sophia Western, and Emmy award winner Hannah Waddingham, who is well known from the hit Apple TV show, Ted Lasso, appears as the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston.

Tom Jones is the latest TV drama filmed in Northern Ireland to reach screens, following BBC police programme Blue Lights.