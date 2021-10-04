New Derry Girls day tour of filming locations featured in hit comedy to launch next month

And a second Line of Duty tour is to be introduced to meet demand

The Derry Girls and the 'wee English fella', and one of the city's most famous landmarks

The upcoming third series of the Channel 4 comedy may be the final one, but fans are to be offered the chance to immerse themselves in the full Derry Girls experience when a new day tour launches next month.

Caroline McComb, from McComb's Coach Travel, and James McGinn, from Hastings Hotels, at the launch of the new Derry Girls day tour and a new Line of Duty tour from the Europa Hotel

Starting on Saturday, November 6, the tour will run from Belfast to Derry, giving viewers a chance to visit some of the filming locations featured in the hit show and to follow in the footsteps of the much-loved four friends and the ‘wee English fella’.

Hastings Hotels and McComb’s Coach Travel have teamed up to launch the day trip that will take in familiar landmarks from the series such as Guildhall Square, where President Bill Clinton delivered his message of hope and which featured in the season two finale, the famous walls and the hilly street the Derry Girls take on their way to school.

The news of the Derry Girls tour launch coincides with the announcement that the Line of Duty Experience is to double its capacity to meet “incredible” demand. In addition to the Line of Duty coach tour, which runs weekly from Grand Central Hotel in Belfast, visiting the locations that appear in the record-breaking BBC1 crime series, a new tour will launch from the Europa Hotel from November 6.

Julie Hastings, marketing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “We’re devastated that the much-loved Derry Girls series is coming to an end. However, we are thrilled to be able to partner up with McComb’s to launch this fabulous new experience and give fans the chance to be a Derry Girl for the day.

“They will be able to visit some of the most famous filming locations and enjoy an afternoon tea with a twist that has been inspired by the show and includes sausage roll baps, fresh cream horns, a cone of chips and Tayto cheese and onion sarnies.

“In addition to this, we have been blown away by the response to our Line of Duty Experience, with over 1,000 people booking it to date.

“We are excited to be able to double the capacity by launching a new tour from the Europa Hotel and give even more fans of the hit show the chance to follow in the footsteps of their favourite coppers from AC-12.”

The Derry Girls Experience will depart from the Europa Hotel on board a McComb’s coach and will take in some of the filming locations with Charlene McCrossan, of McCrossan City Tours. Guests will learn about the series while hearing about life in the Bogside during the Troubles from an expert local guide. There will also be the chance to take a selfie at the famous Derry Girls mural.

Then day trippers will head to the Everglades for the hotel's famous Derry Girls-inspired afternoon tea with a twist before heading back to Belfast.

Caroline McComb, of McComb’s Coach Travel, said: “Who would have ever thought, back when the Troubles tours started, that there would be a day when Belfast would be a leading destination for television programmes and big-budget productions, leading to these tours?

“Our Game of Thrones tours are still going strong, but the Line of Duty Experience is in a league of its own. The speed of ticket sales for the tours is tenfold what it was for Game of Thrones.

“The immediate demand for tickets and the speed of sales is amazing. Until now, we’ve had tours from Grand Central Hotel every Saturday and Sunday but have had to introduce this new tour from the Europa to meet increasing demand.

“The Derry Girls Experience is a natural progression from Game of Thrones and Line of Duty. We are so lucky to have had all these brilliant shows film here and we’re expecting the Derry Girls day tour to do just as well when it launches next month.”

The Derry Girls Experience is £65pp and the Line of Duty Experience is £59pp. To book, go to www.mccombscoaches.com or call 028 9086 6162.