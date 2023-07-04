New Netflix films based on CS Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia to be directed by Greta Gerwig

Liam Neeson has not yet been confirmed as the voice of Aslan

American director Greta Gerwig is set to direct a series of Netflix films based on NI author CS Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia.

It is understood the Barbie director has signed a deal with the streaming giant to produce the films.

CS Lewis was born in Belfast in 1898 and spent his early years in the east of the city and briefly attended Campbell College.

A square named after the Chronicles of Narnia author was opened in November 2016 at the intersection of the Connswater and Comber Greenways on the anniversary of his death in 1963.

Seven permanent sculptures based on characters from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe also feature in the square, with his most poignant character, the lion Aslan, taking centre stage.

The character holds another link to Northern Ireland, with Ballymena-born Hollywood actor Liam Neeson voicing the role in the 2005 film The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, as well as the sequel Prince Caspian in 2008 and in the third film of the series, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010.

As yet, it is not known if Neeson will take on the role again in the upcoming Netflix adaptations.