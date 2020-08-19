New pictures emerge of The Northman film set starring Nicole Kidman and Skarsgård brothers

Pictures have emerged of a site where a Viking revenge blockbuster starring Nicole Kidman is set to be filmed.

The site in the Antrim Hills, close to Larne, is playing host to a crew setting up the site in preparation for filming of The Northman.

The film is set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century and is also expected to star brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgård and Emma actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Director Robert Eggers, also the director of The Lighthouse in cinemas earlier this year, will also welcome actor William Defoe as part of his cast.

A number of dwellings and lighting can be seen in the images, where the Hollywood stars are expected to film.

In February, another film set was erected in the scenic and remote location of Torr Head in Ballycastle, which was then closed off to the public.

Pictures showed several shanty huts built near the cliff's edge, which is close to a number of popular Game of Thrones filming locations.

The Northman is the latest film in a series of Northern Ireland productions after the success of Game of Thrones over the past decade.

The Lighthouse was shot in black and white but Mr Eggers said in February that this would not be the case for The Northman.

"The movie is too expensive [for that]" he said in an interview with entertainment website Collider.

Belfast film producer Mark Huffam, who was one of the figures behind bringing Game of Thrones to Northern Ireland, is also on board as a producer of The Northman.