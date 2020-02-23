New series of Line of Duty films in Belfast city centre

The hit BBC television crime drama series 'Line of Duty' crew were filming in Belfast city centre.

The filming involved in a scene set on the doorstep of the fictional police station.

Stars of Line of Duty have been seen filming for the sixth series of the hit drama in Belfast city centre.

Adrian Dunbar was seen in character as Superintendent Ted Hastings outside Belfast Central Library on Royal Avenue.

The city centre location is used as fictional police station Pelbury House in the drama, the finale of which drew nine million viewers in May last year.

Mr Dunbar was joined by show creator Jed Mercurio on Sunday, as well as Martin Compston, who plays Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott, also a member of AC-12 - a special unit charged with investigating police force corruption.

The hit BBC television crime drama series 'Line of Duty' crew were filming in Belfast city centre.

The actors and crew appeared to be filming a scene set on the doorstep of the police station, with an 18-month-jump between series five and series six set to take place.

The stars will be joined by new recruit Kelly McDonald for the series, which will focus on an enigmatic detective chief inspector played by Ms McDonald.

She will take on the role of Joanne Davidson, a senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Speaking to the Sunday Business Post, Adrian Dunbar said the landscape of the drama will have shifted when viewers sit down to series six.

The filming involved in a scene set on the doorstep of the fictional police station.

"There are a lot of similar tropes . . . we’re still after bent coppers, organised crime groups and so forth, but there are other things that are different.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve been back to AC12, so things have changed there. In essence, we’re lucky that in Jed Mercurio we have a writer who is not lazy. He has set the bar very high and kept it there, so I don’t think we’re going to disappoint our audience at all."

The new series will premiere on BBC One later this year.