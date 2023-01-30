New short film being produced in Lurgan aiming for festival success

A short film dealing with the journey of overcoming abuse is currently being filmed in Lurgan, with the writer and director hoping to impress festival audiences.

Northern Lives, written and directed by Jennifer Cousins, follows the story of Barry O’Shea played by Londonderry-based actor, Caolan McClafferty.

The film approaches his journey of recovery and acceptance following the death of his abuser.

The short is set in Northern Ireland and aims to depict the everyday lives of people here.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, writer and director Jennifer explained she wanted to create a drama that people here could relate to.

“We see things like Eastenders and Fair City and we don’t have anything like that here in Northern Ireland, we tend to stick to crime dramas, this is something a bit more relatable,” she said.

Jennifer is acutely aware how difficult it can be to broach topics of abuse in film.

“The care was taken to sensitively cover the abuse in the film, no one is making fun of the abuse, I think it’s handled-well and shows the people’s real life experiences,” she said.

Actors Joanne Gillespie and Paul Magee on set

Although Northern Lives does deal with difficult topics, Jennifer also wanted to embrace typical Northern Irish humour.

“There are comedic characters as well as a dark character, there are themes of comedy as well as abuse, the two don’t intertwine but both play separate roles in the story,” she said.

Jennifer took inspiration for the comedic writing in the short from another Northern Ireland based writer, Derry Girls’ Lisa McGee.

She has a particular interest in how dialect differs throughout Northern Ireland.

“There is a scene where he [Caolan] is told he has to wait 40 minutes, and he says ‘dead on’ and Caolan was saying in Derry you wouldn’t say that because it means something different.

“Here it just means: ‘Ok that’s grand’, but there it means something totally different.”

Jennifer Cousins, writer and director of 'Northern Lives'

This is Jennifer’s first short film but she has written before.

“I have written music and poems and things before, I had written a play and then over Christmas I adapted it into Northern Lives,” she added.

Being her first production, Jennifer has been blown away by the support locals have given her for the short.

“We have local actors in the short and a local business, a hairdressers, has kindly let us the space for filming, so we are going to be filming there next week,” Jennifer said.

“Everyone is very excited about it,” she added.

Actor Caolan McClafferty on set

Jennifer is unsure when the short will be available for wider audiences, but is hoping to be able to enter it into film festivals.

“I know I definitely want to enter Belfast’s film festival and Foyle, I think they are around May time,” she said.

She is hoping that the short appeals to audiences in Northern Ireland and further afield.

“Irish people migrate all over the world and people all over the world can relate to the Irish way of doing things and dealing with things,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer is hoping to create more short films in the future, adding: “I have lots of ideas, this has sort of started the ball rolling.”