New TV series to follow Belfast midwives as they embark on career

A new documentary series following newly qualified midwives at Royal Jubilee Maternity Service has been commissioned by Channel 4.

Belfast Midwives, made by Lion TV, will examine what life is like for the midwives as they embark on a challenging but rewarding career path.

Every year, a fresh cohort of newly qualified midwives join the ranks of the NHS in busy maternity units across the country. Belfast Midwives, made up of six one-hour episodes, will follow recent graduates during the first year of their careers in one of Northern Ireland’s busiest maternity units, the Royal Jubilee Maternity Service.

Based in the heart of Belfast, the midwifery team at the RJMS delivers around 5,000 babies a year. Anna Miralis, Senior Commissioning Editor, Factual, at Channel 4 said: “This is an exciting new commission that will showcase the highs and lows of midwifery in the warm and welcoming city of Belfast.

“We look forward to bringing audiences some of the most heart-warming stories of new life and spotlight the challenges of this demanding and valuable job.”

Lion’s Creative Director and Executive Producer Emma Morgan said: “We are thrilled to be working with the midwifery team at Belfast’s Royal Jubilee Maternity Service for Channel 4 and to be shining a light on these inspiring young midwives and the rest of the team during the first year of their incredible careers.”

Lion TV is one of the UK’s leading producers of factual and entertainment programmes. Recent shows include 22 Kids and Counting, Mary Beard’s Forbidden Art and Horrible Histories.