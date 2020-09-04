Adrian Dunbar returns: Line Of Duty star back filming in Northern Ireland for sixth series after lockdown

Cop that: Adrian Dunbar filming for the latest series of Line Of Duty

Adrian Dunbar is back on the set of Line Of Duty, which has resumed filming for its sixth series.

Jed Mercurio, creator and writer of the hit cop series, tweeted a series of pictures of the Fermanagh actor's return yesterday.

The series, which is filmed in Northern Ireland, had halted production due to the lockdown.

The BBC said the filming would continue in accordance with social distancing rules and guidelines and in consultation with independent health and safety experts.

Teasing fans yesterday, Mercurio tweeted a collage of images showing Dunbar's Ted Hastings, as well as referencing one of the character's trademark lines based on a popular local phrase.

Tagging fellow cast members Vicky McClure, who plays the cool-headed Detective Inspector Kate Fleming, and Martin Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, he said: "#LineOfDuty6: he's finally floated up the Lagan to join @Vicky_McClure @martin_compston... the Gaffer himself Mr. Adrian Dunbar."

The images also appear to show the head of AC12 anti-corruption unit question another character in the programme's famous interrogation room.

In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Mercurio revealed that filming on Line Of Duty season six would need to be completed by Christmas in order to be screened on BBC One in 2021.

However Compston, in the same question and answer session, also reassured fans that the wait would be worth it, with a "bombshell" of a plot twist in episode four.

"For this year I think we've filmed (episodes) one and two, and as a cast we've got (the scripts for) three and four.

"And Jed is writing five and six and we haven't seen them, and there's a bombshell at the end of four and I'm desperate to find out what happens," he said.