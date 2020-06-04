Bafta TV awards: Derry Girls among the nominees

Fleabag is also up for three TV and three craft awards.

Channel 4’s Derry Girls has been nominated for an award at this year’s TV Baftas which will go ahead virtually due to the coronavirus crisis.

The hit series, which depicts the lives of a group of teenagers in 1990s pre-ceasefire Derry, is in the running to win best scripted comedy.

Writer and Derry-native Lisa McGee said she is "hugely honoured" to be nominated for the gong.

Also contending for the award is Catastrophe, Fleabag and Stath Lets Flats.

Derry Girls was nominated in the same category last year, but lost out to Sky Atlantic's Sally4Ever.

Gritty Sky drama Chernobyl and royal Netflix story The Crown have three nominations each for the main awards, and are also in the running for several gongs in the craft categories.

The BBC’s Fleabag is also up for three TV and three craft awards.

Glenda Jackson is up for leading actress, for her return to the screen in BBC One drama Elizabeth Is Missing.

Glenda Jackson is up for best actress (Ian West/PA)

She is up against Jodie Comer in Killing Eve, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack.

Leading actor features Callum Turner from The Capture, Jared Harris in Chernobyl, Stephen Graham in The Virtues and Takehiro Hira in Giri/Haji.

A separate gong, voted for by the public, Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, features a confessional scene in Fleabag and Nessa’s Gavin & Stacey proposal among the contenders.

The awards will be hosted by Richard Ayoade behind closed doors and winners will accept their gongs virtually.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony will air on Friday July 31 on BBC One with the British Academy Television Craft Awards taking place online on Friday July 17.