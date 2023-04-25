Banbridge boy’s dreams come true as he meets Guardians of the Galaxy stars

A 14-year-old Banbridge boy’s dreams came true when he got to meet the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy at a glitzy event held in Disneyland Paris.

Young Ollie Montgomery and his family were guests of honour at the Celebration of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 event.

While there, they mingled with Hollywood actors Chris Pratt (who plays Starlord in the popular Marvel franchise) and Zoe Saldana (who plays Gamora).

Ollie, who was diagnosed with leukaemia aged just 11, attended the gala through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and The Walt Disney Company.

Since, he has endured a three-and-a-half year treatment journey.

On meeting the stars of the movie, Ollie said: “I couldn’t believe it when I got meet Star Lord! It’s been the most amazing weekend I could have ever wished for.”

Ollie’s mum Kate said the look on his face when he met Starlord was “a moment of pure happiness we’ll all never forget.”

Alongside his diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, over the last couple of years Ollie has had to deal with a severe case of e-coli and shingles.

Amongst all the sadness and difficulties of his illness, we’ve always tried to remain upbeat so this is the most incredible way to draw a line in the sand on a really hard few years,” said Kate.

“Ollie absolutely loves Guardians of the Galaxy so this has been the most wonderful celebration for Ollie and his sister Poppy and has really helped us close the door on a truly horrid time for our family,” she added.

As part of the wish, Ollie and his family were also treated to the VIP Disney experience, including a stay at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, parks tickets for the family, discovery of the Marvel Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park before going to the European gala screening in the evening.

During all the weekend, Ollie and his family experienced the attractions and shows of the two theme parks of Disneyland Paris.

“Effectively, throughout his illness, Ollie’s bones were dying,” said Kate.

“But he’s never, ever given up and amazes us every day with his courage. His bones are regenerating well and he’s doing really well at school.

“Ollie’s wish has meant everything to him, and it still means everything to us. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donates to Make-A-Wish UK for helping make Ollie’s and other children’s wishes come true – it really makes the most amazing difference.”

Kerry Phillips, Wishgranting Team Leader at Make-A-Wish UK, said: “We believe that all eligible children deserve the benefits a wish can provide as it can bring light and joy to children and their loved ones during the darkest of times and help create magical memories that last a lifetime.”

Disney is one of the largest wish granters for Make-A-Wish across the globe, having fulfilled more than 145,000 wishes globally.

To support Make-A-Wish UK, you can visit www.makeawish.org.uk.