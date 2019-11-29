Belfast-born writer Stacey Gregg's movie will be filmed in home city

A new thriller starring Birdman actor Andrea Riseborough is being filmed in Belfast over the next four weeks.

Here Before will also feature actors Jonjo O'Neill (The Fall), Martin McCann (Calibre) and Eileen O'Higgins (Brooklyn), as Belfast-born writer and director Stacey Gregg makes her feature debut.

After new neighbours move in next door, a bereaved mother, played by Riseborough, begins to question her reality in Gregg's psychological thriller.

The film has been financed by BBC Films, Pia Pressure and Northern Ireland Screen (NIS).

Andrew Reid, who is the head of production at NIS, said: "It is great to welcome Stacey home to Northern Ireland to make her first feature film." He added: "Stacey is an incredible talent whose compelling script has attracted an impressive cast line-up."