Christine Lampard reveals she had to rush her daughter to hospital

She said that her mind went to ‘dark places’ while she helped her daughter.

Christine Lampard has revealed that she had to take her daughter to hospital after she developed a high temperature and a rash.

The TV presenter told Loose Women that her mind went “to very dark places” as she worried about what the illness could be.

She had to take the child into hospital without her husband and former footballer Frank Lampard, who is the manager of Chelsea, because of measures that are in place due to coronavirus.

The pair welcomed daughter Patricia in 2018.

She told the programme that her daughter “basically woke up with a really high temperature”.

Lampard added: “But to cut a rather long story short, we were told by our GP to go straight to A and E and it was the words I did not want to hear that day.

“I just assumed she would maybe be given an antibiotic or whatever and she would be fine, but being told you have to go to hospital by a doctor is always really troublesome.

“It’s worrying, isn’t it.”

The panellist added that after Frank went home and she took her daughter in, she suddenly “felt really alone, you know, you are like ‘oh my god this is dreadful'”.

She added her daughter “had a rash and all of the bits that are very scary”.

The NHS staff were “fantastic”, she added, and “it all turned out to be fine and she’s great”.

She urged other parents not to be “anxious” about taking their children into hospital despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHS “are still there for everyone else”, she added.