Derry-born Glee star Damian McGinty to be a ‘girl dad’ as wife expecting baby

Damian McGinty, the former star of hit US musical-comedy series Glee, has confirmed he will soon be a “girl dad” with his wife expecting a baby in March next year.

The Derry-born actor played Rory Flanagan in the musical TV series and recently was a finalist on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars.

Taking to social media, McGinty posted: “In some personal news, Baby Girl McGinty coming in March 2024.

“We are so excited and I can’t wait to be a girl dad.”

Well-wishers were quick to celebrate the news with many sending their congratulations to the couple online.

RTE star Carl Mullan wrote: "Ahhh jays unbelievable news. Huge congrats to you both. Going to be amazing parents.”

Paralympian Ellen Keane wrote: “Amazing! Congratulations!”

Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian added: “This is gorgeous. Congratulations you guys.”

The actor and his wife Anna Claire have been together since 2014, before getting engaged in 2018 and tying the knot in 2019 in the USA.

In 2011, McGinty won the American reality TV show, The Glee Project, having been selected from 40,000 people to ultimately take part in the series.

He joined the Glee cast in the award-winning comedy-drama show’s third season, playing Irish exchange student Rory Flanagan who joined the fictional William McKinley High School.

He joined the show at just 19 years old and had never acted before, but McGinty has been involved in music since he was a teenager and starred as a singer in the Irish band Celtic Thunder.

He has also recorded several singles and has two albums to his name.

Speaking to Insider last year about his time on the show, McGinty revealed the Irish stereotypes in the show made it “really hard” to play his character.

He said Flanagan’s mannerisms in the series were “unnatural” to what he was used to and the writers of the show tapped into the “obvious hook” of his background.

"What made it really, really hard is doing something that was so unbelievably untrue to what I would do in normal life — like 'top of the morning' and all these unbelievably large stereotypes are very unnatural for me," he said.

"There were a couple of choices for the character that just made it feel really unnatural for me to deliver.

"Towards the end of season three, I wasn't getting utilised anywhere near where I wanted to be.

"I was just like: 'I don't care what you pay me. I love singing and performing. I'm not gonna sit in a choir room. You can pay me ridiculous amounts of money — I don't wanna do that.'

“There were characters on the show that signed up for that and that's completely fine — to each their own.

"But I promise you if you asked those people: 'Did you enjoy that?'

“If they're being totally transparent, I would bet they would say: 'Probably not.'

"Quite honestly, I was part of 25 episodes of one of the biggest TV shows that there has ever been, and within those 25 episodes, I got to do a lot of amazing things," he added.

"I really, really enjoyed myself and consider myself very lucky to have been a small part of the history of that big beast."