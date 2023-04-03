Duchess of York admits she’s quite Taken with film star Liam Neeson

The Duchess of York has revealed she has a crush on Co Antrim actor Liam Neeson.

Sarah Ferguson appeared on Rylan Clarke’s Radio 2 show, where she confessed her feelings for the Hollywood star.

The Duchess and Rylan joked about going to go on ‘the pull’ together when she asked: “What about Liam Neeson, is he single?”

Ms Ferguson (63) married Prince Andrew in 1986 before they separated in 1992 after having daughters Eugenie (33) and 34-year-old Beatrice.

Despite divorcing Prince Andrew over 25 years ago, Ferguson still lives with him in their home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

For years there have been rumours that the pair will remarry but it seems unlikely as Ferguson joked about wanting to date a new man.

“[The men] will come over to me and think, ‘Oh, that’s safe’ and then they’ll come over because they long to meet you and they get me,” she said to Rylan.

The Duchess appeared on his radio show to promote her new romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady. Speaking about Ferguson’s crush on Neeson, Rylan joked she may have a chance with the star.

“I don’t know if he is actually [single]. He might be. You like a bit of Liam Neeson? I can put in a call,” he said.

Liam Neeson

Taken star Neeson — who lost his wife, actress Natasha Richardson, in a skiing accident in 2009 — was later connected to publicist Freya St Johnston.

However their relationship ended in 2012.

Earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated star from Ballymena praised ex-girlfriend Helen Mirren while promoting his 100th film on Entertainment Tonight Canada.

He described her as a “remarkable woman” and said she was “really something else”.

The pair were in a relationship in the 1980s, living with each other for four years before parting ways in 1985.

“I should be so lucky and be honoured to have spent three or four years with that lady. She’s really something else,” Neeson said.

The actor also dated Northern Irish politician, Monica McWilliams — a founding leader of the NI Women’s Coaltion — during his time at university.

“I probably bored him, because all I was doing was talking politics. He didn’t have a penny, but he didn’t care, because he was so focused on getting to Broadway,” Professor McWilliams told Eamonn Mallie on his ITV Face To Face series.

She recalled how Neeson always gave her flowers.

“His calling cards were cherry blossoms and branches on University Street. I’m sure people wouldn’t be happy to know that he was breaking them and putting them in the letterbox of our door to let me know he had called, but I thought it was a nice touch,” the former Human Rights Commissioner said.

Much like Neeson, Ferguson also enjoys gifting flowers. In 1986, she donated all of her wedding flowers to charity.

After the wedding, the 30,000 flowers used to decorate Westminster Abbey were gathered up and given to hospices.