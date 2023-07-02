Emmerdale stars remember Meg Johnson as ‘beautiful woman inside and out’

Emmerdale stars have remembered Meg Johnson as a “one of a kind” woman who would famously shout “Oh pig’s bum!” when she forgot her acting lines.

The actress, who had played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale since 2003, died “peacefully” on Saturday aged 86 following a battle with dementia.

Actress Lisa Riley, best known for portraying Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap, said Johnson taught her “discipline, respect, comedy, and how not to take life to (sic) seriously.”

The actress tweeted: “You are the true meaning of the words-wonderful woman. Your energy lives on, because you were so very special!”

Meanwhile Danny Miller, best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in the long-running soap, said he was “truly devastated” to hear of Johnson’s death.

“Pearl was a fair way to describe our lovely Meg,” he tweeted.

“The creator of ‘pigs bum!!’ – should she ever forget her lines, and a loved soul throughout the building.

“Shared many laughs with her and Dominic on set.”

Samantha Giles, who played Bernice Blackstock on Emmerdale, described Johnson as “such fun”, adding that she will “be missed”.

The actress tweeted: “So sad to learn of lovely Meg Johnson’s passing, who played the glamourous Pearl in Emmerdale.

“She was such fun and I particularly remember her famous saying when she got her lines wrong; ‘oh pig’s bum’.”

Former Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten, who played Rachel Breckle on the soap, also tweeted: “Sending so much love to the @emmerdale family and family of the late and great Meg Johnson.

“A beautiful woman inside and out, who was always so kind to me during my #Emmerdale days.”

Michelle Hardwick, who played Vanessa Woodfield, also paid tribute to the star, tweeting: “Meg was absolutely one of a kind.

“A talented, funny, warm lady who everyone adored. I’m so very grateful I got to spend so much time with her.”

Former Emmerdale producer Kathleen Beedles also recalled how Johnson played a “key” role in 2007 scenes which saw character Len Reynolds (Peter Martin) die.

She tweeted: “I adored Meg Johnson on and off screen. Such a kind and funny lady.

“She was key in my most proud Emmerdale moment – Len’s passing. What a gift of a cast we had then. Such sad news.”