Escape to the Chateau pair halt bookings after being axed by Channel 4 following ‘review’

Dick Strawbridge and his wife Angel at their chateau

TV duo Dick and Angel Strawbridge won't be taking new bookings at their chateau amid “bullying claims”, according to reports.

Raised in Co Antrim, Dick, along with his wife Angel, has amassed a loyal following since Escape to the Chateau started in 2016 on Channel 4.

The show followed the story of Dick, who attended Ballyclare High School, and Angel as they bought and renovated the 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France, while raising their two young children and starting a business hosting weddings and other events.

Deadline has spoken to three of their former colleagues, who alleged that the couple have clashed with the producers.

However, the pair’s website currently says: "We are currently on a two-year weddings ‘catch-up’, we will reopen enquiries as soon as we can!"

Other services, including a chateau under the stars experience, which costs £350 per night and a £75 working garden day are also currently unavailable.

The reports come just days after Channel 4 told The Mirror they had decided to part ways with Dick and Angel "following a review" after years of working together.

The nature of the allegations and the scope of the Channel 4 review have not been confirmed.

The couple have been married since 2015 and have two children. Dick has two other children from a previous marriage.

Despite their popularity, it seems the dream has turned into a bit of nightmare with production company Two Rivers Media confirming to The Mirror it has also cut ties and will no longer be working with the duo.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment.”

However, Dick and Angel have posted online to share a clip of their children outside the chateau.

They wrote alongside the video: “Last weekend we went for a Spring walk around the grounds…it’s nature at its best, and there was something for everyone to be excited about! Simple and beautiful.”

They also shared photos of their first wedding of the season and water lilies appearing in their pond.

Channel 4 and Two Rivers Media were both contacted for comment.