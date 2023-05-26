Filming of TV series Blade Runner 2099 in Belfast faces delays

The filming of the TV series Blade Runner 2099 in Belfast has been delayed.

A strike by Hollywood TV and film writers is reportedly one of the factors behind the postponement, with filming unlikely to resume before spring 2024, the BBC reported.

The series, based on the iconic Blade Runner films, is due to be shot at Belfast Harbour Studios.

Ridley Scott is teaming up with Amazon to create the new live-action sequel series to Blade Runner.

Blade Runner 2099 will follow on from Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049 to further expand the world originally created by Philip K Dick in his 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Scott directed the much-loved 1982 adaptation Blade Runner and is set to executive-produce the new series with the potential for him to also direct.

Richard Williams, NI Screen's chief executive, had announced details of the series in October 2022 when launching the organisation's four-year strategy until 2026.

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are taking action over pay and a greater share of the profits from streaming services.

A number of high-profile TV shows in the USA have been off-air since early May as a result.

But as the strike continues other series are likely to be pushed back and delayed.

On Friday The Hollywood Reporter said Marvel has opted to hold off on filming for Thunderbolts. Production had been due to start in the coming weeks in Atlanta, but now isn’t expected to commence until after the strike ends.

There have also been reports of disruption to Marvel TV shows Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man.

It is not known how many crew and staff in Northern Ireland will be affected by the delay of Blade Runner 2099.

NI Screen has been contacted for comment.