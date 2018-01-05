Final season of Game of Thrones to air in 2019 BelfastTelegraph.co.uk The final season of Game of Thrones will not air until 2019, bosses have confirmed. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/film-tv/news/final-season-of-game-of-thrones-to-air-in-2019-36461206.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/incoming/article36355466.ece/d5e4e/AUTOCROP/h342/072_Game_of_Thrones.jpg

The final season of Game of Thrones will not air until 2019, bosses have confirmed.

In a statement, HBO said: "'Game Of Thrones' will return for its six episode, eighth and final season in 2019," meaning 2018 will be a long year for fans of the hit fantasy series.

The Emmy Award-winning show - which is based on the series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin - is mainly filmed in Northern Ireland.

Directors David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik are confirmed to return for season eight, but none of the casting has been revealed.

However Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Gwendoline Christie are all expected to return.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, recently revealed that she and the rest of the cast have been banned from posting any sneak peeks from the set on social media.

She said: "We have a very strict social media ban this year because people need to stop spoiling it for everyone. It's really frustrating."

Meanwhile, it's been reported multiple endings will be shot for final season, in order to avoid spoilers being leaked to fans.

The last series of Game of Thrones endured multiple plot leaks and hacks, angering many fans who wanted to watch the epic story unfold on screen.

Speaking at an event in September, HBO's programming chief Casey Bloys said: "I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens.

"You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."

