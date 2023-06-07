Game of Thrones star to launch new display at Banbridge’s Game of Thrones Studio Tour

Indira Varma, who starred as Ellaria Sand in HBO's Game of Thrones, will launch a new costume display at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour on June 30.

The tour, at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, invites visitors to discover the making of the hit HBO series, walk through authentic sets such as Winterfell and King’s Landing, and come up close and personal with dragons, giants, and hundreds of screen-used costumes, captivating weapons, and props.

Indira Varma said: “It simply had to happen, a Studio Tour where Game of Thrones was filmed, celebrating the making of a remarkable TV series that millions loved. It will be special being there and launching a new Dorne costume display.

“I have fond memories of filming on Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland, and it will be great to see those costumes again, and to learn more of the secrets behind the making of Game of Thrones.”

The display will feature costumes worn by characters from the Kingdom of Dorne, including elaborate dresses donned by Ellaria Sand’s daughters, Obara, Nymeria, and Tyene, an opulent Dorne Guard costume, and a dress worn by her character.

The display will also include a prancing horse created by the show’s award-winning special effects team.

Indira first appeared in Season 4 of Game of Thrones as Ellaria Sand, the lover of fan-favourite Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal).

In addition to the new Dorne costume display, the battle outfit worn by Pedro Pascal's Oberyn Martell during his famous showdown with The Mountain in season 4 will be displayed for the first time, harking back to one of the most famous scenes in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Sherryl Murphy, marketing manager at Game of Thrones Studio Tour, said: “There’s no better way to start summer than with Game of Thrones star Indira Varma visiting us to help launch our new Dorne costume display.

“Indira’s Ellaria Sand was a much-loved character on Game of Thrones, and this will be a great opportunity for visitors to welcome her to the studios where Game of Thrones was filmed in Northern Ireland.”

Indira Varma will launch the new costume display at 1pm on June 30 and engage in several activities throughout the day.

For more information on Game of Thrones Studio Tour or to book tickets, you can visit the website here.